Donald Trump Joins The Mike Slater Show

It had been awhile since Mike Slater and Donald Trump last spoke to one another.

On December 3rd, 2015, Slater and Trump participated in an hour and a half interview. A lot has changed since that winter night in New York City. Trump is now the GOP front runner hoping to get enough delegates to lock up the nomination.

Friday on the Mike Slater Show, Trump rekindled his friendship with the “King of San Diego.”

Protesters at the Donald Trump rally clashed in Costa Mesa last Thursday and tensions are on the rise across the country. All eyes are turning to California, the last major prize for the Republican Candidates. Generally, California is an after-thought on the campaign trail, but this year all the candidates have started campaigning locally already.

If you missed Trump’s speech last night, don’t worry, it sounds like “The Donald” will be coming to San Diego again soon!

Check out the full interview with Donald Trump, who I’m sure will be on more as the all important June 7th, California’s primary election day, approaches. Watch the clip of Slater with Trump, and listen to the full interview below as well!

Full Trump Interview w/ Mike Slater http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/05/Full-Trump-Interview.mp3