David Horowitz Joins “The Mike Slater Show”

Today on The Mike Slater Show, Mike welcomed David Horowitz, an American conservative writer based in Southern California.

Horowitz is a founder and current president of the think tank, the David Horowitz Freedom Center. Despite recent student protests against Horowitz’s message at SDSU, he will be speaking at SDSU this evening.

Get caught up on the conversation and listen below!

Interview with David Horowitz http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/05/david-horowitz-w-slater.mp3