True Craft in San Diego

Stone Brewing Co. is one of the top business in San Diego and one of the leaders in the San Diego beer scene. While Ballast Point sold for $1 billion last year, Stone Brewing isn’t looking for money, in fact, they’re looking to give it away!

Greg Koch, the CEO & co-founder of Stone Brewing, joined The Mike Slater Show share his new idea, True Craft!

True Craft is focused on investing in other smaller craft breweries, in order to avoid being bought out by bigger beer companies.

Want more details? Listen below!

Greg Koch on "True Craft" http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/05/stone-brew.mp3