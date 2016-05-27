Local Election Spotlight: Councilman Scott Sherman

It’s almost election time here in California! While all eyes have been on the national campaign, there are several local elections, which, one could argue, have more meaning on your day to day life.

Scott Sherman is the incumbent Councilman for District 7 in San Diego. He joined Mike Slater to talk about the upcoming election and what he hopes to achieve in his second term.

As a councilmember, Scott brings a small business common sense to City Hall, constantly working to reform and reinvest into what matters to his fellow San Diegans.

As chairman of the Council’s Audit Committee, Scott is the “Taxpayer Watch Dog,” making sure City Hall is transparent and accountable. During his two years serving on the Infrastructure Committee, he worked to make sure that 50% of all new revenues go back into our roads, bridges, and sewer systems. And as Vice-Chair of the Natural Resources and Culture Committee in 2013, he’s helped expand library hours, reopen Mission Trails Campground, and invest in our neighborhood parks.

Get caught up on Scott and Mike’s conversation below! More information on Councilman Scott Sherman is available right here.

Interview with Scott Sherman http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/05/slater-w-scott-sherman-.mp3