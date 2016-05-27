Local Election Spotlight: City Attorney Jan Goldsmith

Election time is fast-approaching here in California, do you know where the local candidates stand?

Jan Goldsmith, currently serving as the San Diego City Attorney, joined The Mike Slater Show recently to discuss the upcoming local elections, including for his job. Goldsmith has served as San Diego’s City Attorney since 2008.

Eight years equals two terms, which means that Goldsmith has reached the end of his run and, therefore, is not up for election. Competing to fill Goldsmith’s seat are five candidates (“Mislead souls,” he joked), and he spoke about each of them.

Listen below!

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/05/Jan-Goldsmith-.mp3