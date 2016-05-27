Local Election Spotlight: Councilman Mark Kersey

Local elections are coming up quickly! Do you know what changes and improvements that your local San Diego City Councilmembers are campaigning for?

Mark Kersey is the current city councilmember for the North County San Diego district. San Diego’s District Five includes, Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Penasquitos and a few other places.

Mark and Mike sat down to chat about his race to remain the councilmember for the district, as well as what and how Mark hopes to improve our fine city:

Mark has built a reputation as the city’s most vocal advocate for rebuilding San Diego. Since being sworn into office on the City Council in 2012, Mark has risen to become the Chairman of the Council’s Infrastructure Committee, establishing him as the City’s leader on infrastructure issues. In this role, Mark has worked to pave more roads, reform the way the city prioritizes project funding, and address the city’s billion-dollar infrastructure backlog. In December 2015, Mark unveiled his sweeping RebuildSD plan (on the June ballot as Prop H), which will dedicate $3-4 billion in the city’s infrastructure over the next 25 years, without the need for a tax increase.

