The REAL Truth Behind the “Bathroom Wars”

It’s all about eliminating the concept of gender.
Why?
Because gender is the foundation of faith, family and marriage. If they can eliminate the most objective truth of all, what else can stand?
Among other proof: Alison Jaggar, professor at CU Boulder, “Socialist feminism makes an explicit commitment to the abolition of both class and gender.”
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.