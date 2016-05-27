The REAL Truth Behind the “Bathroom Wars”

The “bathroom wars” aren’t about where Caitlyn Jenner can go to the bathroom.

It’s all about eliminating the concept of gender.

Why?

Because gender is the foundation of faith, family and marriage. If they can eliminate the most objective truth of all, what else can stand?

Among other proof: Alison Jaggar, professor at CU Boulder, “Socialist feminism makes an explicit commitment to the abolition of both class and gender.”