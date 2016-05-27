Entrepreneur of the Week: Nick Desai – CEO of “Heal” App

Heal: Remember the old days when doctors still made house calls?

Today we talked with Nick Desai, the CEO of the app Heal. If you’re sick and you need to see a doctor but you don’t want to deal with the hassle of going to the emergency room, or your doctor can’t get you in anytime soon, you can download the Heal app and a doctor will be at your door within two hours.

Mike talked to him about the app, along with being an entrepreneur and the hard work it takes.

Listen below! More information about the Heal App, including pricing and how to download, is right here.

Nick Desai Interview w/ Mike Slater http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/05/Nick-Desai.mp3