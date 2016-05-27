Local Election Spotlight: Denise Gitsham, Congresswoman-hopeful

Mike was joined by Denise Gitsham, running for the all important 52nd congressional seat. The 52nd district is always one of the most competitive races in the country and should be again this year. The incumbent is the democrat, Scott Peters.

Today, Mike Slater was joined by the challenger Denise Gitsham who looks to take over the seat. She joined Mike to talk about what it will take to beat Peters and what she hopes to accomplish if elected. A fun fact about Denise, she was on The Bachlorette!

Listen below!

Interview with Denise Gitsham http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/05/Denise-Gitsham-.mp3