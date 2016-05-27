Local Election Spotlight: Tom Del Beccaro, Senate-hopeful

Barbara Boxer’s reign of being a senator will come to an end this November and one of the people vying for her seat is Tom Del Beccaro. Tom is the former Chairman for the California Republican party, who is trying to stop the momentum of democrats in the state.

Camela Harris is the top democrat running for the seat and seen by many as a “star” in California politics. Tom talked about stopping Harris and what it will take for a republican to win the seat.

Listen below!

Tom Del Beccaro Interview http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/05/Tom-Del-Beccaro-.mp3