Pomerado Hospital v. Poway: Whose Side Are You On?

Hospital or Poway: Whose side are you on?

Pomerado Hospital in Poway was told they owe the city about $800,000. Why? Well, because the city has been under charging the hospital for the past six years.

The mayor of Poway, Steve Vaus came on with Mike Slater to discuss how this happened and who’s responsible. This has been a hotly debated topic on the show with people arguing who should pay for it.

What do you think?

