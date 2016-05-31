Michael Reagan: My Father Wouldn’t Win The Nomination Today

“My father wouldn’t win the GOP presidential nomination today.”

Many conservatives are certainly reverting back to the values and morals that were displayed by Ronald Reagan during his presidency. Former President Reagan had a reputation as a unifier who brought the GOP back together just when it was on the brink of collapse.

Conservatives are facing a dubious problem in trying to choose between Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, John Kasich, or someone else that could pop up during a brokered GOP convention.

AM 760’s Brett Winterble sits down with the former President’s son, Michael Reagan, to not only reflect on how accomplished his father was, but how some parallels are drawn from the election involving Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan, as well as Pat Buchanan and George H.W. Bush.

Interview with Michael Reagan http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/04/Michael-Reagan-.mp3