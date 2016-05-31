Should a 9-Year-Old Be Allowed to Investigate a Homicide?

There are certainly a lot of lines that we draw, as parents and non-parents, on what material we deem acceptable for our children to observe, listen to, and think about.

However, where do you draw the line when it comes to something that they have such a passion for and you want to support them in any way you can?

AM 760’s Brett Winterble asks a number of questions about a nine-year-old girl who runs a community newspaper in Pennsylvania and how she got an exclusive on a possible homicide. Her parents are supporting her and yet she is receiving a lot of backlash for this.

Is nine years old too young to fully understand a homicide? Listen below to the conversation!

Young Detectives - 1 http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/04/homocide-1-.mp3

Young Detectives - 2 http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/04/homocide-2-.mp3