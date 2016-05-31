Kim Goldman: O.J. Simpson TV Series Was Tough to Digest

Reliving The O.J. Simpson Trial and Moving Forward

We all remember where we were when the white Bronco was being driven up and down the freeway in Los Angeles.

We all remember how we felt when the verdict happened, but even after 20 years, the pain, frustration, vindication and outrage still linger in our society.

In honor of National Victims Week, we felt it was necessary to not only talk about the past, but more importantly focus on the future ahead of us.

AM 760’s Brett Winterble was joined by Kimberly Goldman. She’s the sister of Ron Goldman, who was brutally murdered, along with O.J.’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, that led to the famous O.J. Simpson trial in 1994-1995.

Kim spoke about how the television series recently brought back the horror through which she lived, and why she’s heading up an important non-profit organization. It’s called the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Project and it provides peer mentoring and crisis monitoring for teenagers.

Catch the details of the conversation and her non-profit below!

Kim Goldman