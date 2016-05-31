Cheaper Gas In Store for San Diego, New GOP Delegate Ploys

1,100 Delegates Get Trump the Nomination, Says Insider

I am not buying this at all, btw — Republican National Committee member Randy Evans said Wednesday that Donald Trump would likely be able to secure the Republican nomination if he captures anything more than 1,100 delegates, short of the 1,237 delegates needed for a simple majority.

Ted Cruz Selling “Deputy Delegate Cards” for $35 Donations

Sketchy! Ted Cruz’s presidential campaign is asking supporters to pitch in $35 to become his “official Deputy Delegate” – not to be confused with real delegates who will attend the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, in July to select the GOP presidential nominee.

Lower Gas Prices For San Diego This Summer!

Drivers across the nation may pay less than they have in years at the pump this summer and that goes for motorists in California, which consistently ranks as the most expensive place in the continental United States to gas up.

Feds May Start Looking at Social Media Posts for Background Checks

OPM is looking for companies that can automatically browse “publicly available electronic information,” which includes information posted to news and media sites; Facebook, Twitter and other social media postings; blog postings; online court records, updates to photo and video-sharing sites; and information gleaned from online e-commerce sites, such as Amazon and eBay.

Hedge Funders Unite to Back NYC Charter School Network

Success Academy, which is run by former New York City Councilwoman Eva Moskowitz, is the city’s largest charter-school network. Success Academy teaches about 11,000 students in 34 schools in some of the city’s poorest neighborhoods. This year, more than 20,000 students applied for 3,228 spots. To meet the demand, Success Academy hopes to eventually operate 100 charter schools.

