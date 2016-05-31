San Diego’s Budget and Where Can Ted Win Next?

Mayor Faulconer Unveils the Budget

The third spending plan Faulconer has put together since being elected mayor in February 2014, the proposed budget also includes money for youth employment, expanded hours at some recreation centers and after-school homework help at targeted libraries.

Where Can Ted Cruz Win Next?

He lags behind the real estate billionaire by 33 points in Connecticut, 28 points in Maryland and by 8 to over 25 points in Pennsylvania, depending on the polling sample. Rhode Islandhasn’t seen a survey since February, when Trump was ahead of the field by 18 points. There’s been no public polling in Delaware.

Trump Hypes Colorado Protests

Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump late Wednesday highlighted a “big protest march” in Colorado on Friday after he was shut out of delegates in the state. Trump fired off several tweets, claiming that “over one million people have been precluded from voting” and that party rules were designed to hurt his campaign.

ISIS Targets Imams in the US For Saying That Muslims Can Thrive Here

Three American imams got put on ISIS’s hit list for promoting the idea that Islam and the West can coexist. “The person who calls himself a “Muslim” but unapologetically commits blatant kufr [disbelief] is not a munafiq [hypocrite], as some mistakenly claim. Rather, he is a murtadd [apostate],” Dabiq claims.

-Brett Winterble

