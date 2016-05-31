San Diego At Center of 9/11 Cover Up; Immigration Amnesty Debated

San Diego at Center of Saudi-Related 9/11 Cover Up

Some information has leaked from the redacted section, including a flurry of pre-9/11 phone calls between one of the hijackers’ Saudi handlers in San Diego and the Saudi Embassy, and the transfer of some $130,000 from then-Saudi Ambassador Prince Bandar’s family checking account to yet another of the hijackers’ Saudi handlers in San Diego.

SCOTUS: Did Obama Take His Executive Power Too Far?

The Constitution was ratified more than two centuries ago, and in all that time no president had ever tested the limits of executive power enough to force the Supreme Court to rule whether he has lived up to the founders’ command that the laws be “faithfully executed.”

RNC Challenges “.01 Percent” Hillary: Pay the Extra $5 Million in Taxes Your Own Plan Would Require

Under Hillary Clinton’s own tax plan, those making more than $5 million a year would be required to pay a surcharge to the treasury. In doing the math, since 2001, the Clintons would need to pay nearly $5 million more in taxes to comply with their own proposal. Clinton’s campaign tells Breitbart News she’ll pay that much just as soon as the RNC agrees to the rest of her policy agenda.

Belgian Muslims Danced in Streets After Brussels Attack

In an interview at the weekend with the Flemish daily newspaper De Standaard, discussing the governments response to the Brussels attacks in March, Belgian Interior Minister Jan Jambon said that “a significant part of the Muslim community danced on the streets.”

