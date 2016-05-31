No Cops At Job Fair, Trump Remembers 7/11, & Obama Throws In With Saudis

Law Enforcement Unwelcome at CSU San Marcos Job Fair

Say what? If you want a career in law enforcement, especially enforcing our immigration laws—San Marcos Professor Ibanez wants you off campus. She wants law enforcement recruiters off campus—especially those with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Donald Trump Remembers The Awful Attacks of 7-11

DOH! You mean 9-11, Donald? “It’s very close to my heart because I was down there, and I watched our police and our firemen down at 7/11, down at the World Trade Center right after it came down, and I saw the greatest people I’ve ever seen in action,” Trump told the crowd.

Trump and Hillary Will Romp in New York State

Both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump continue to hold comfortable leads in New York State heading into tomorrow’s presidential primary. In the Emerson College poll, which was conducted after last Thursday’s Democratic debate in Brooklyn, Clinton maintains a significant edge over Sanders, 55% to 40%. However, Sanders has cut three points from Clinton’s lead since an Emerson poll last week that had her up 56% to 38%. In the Empire State’s GOP race, Trump leads his closest rival, Ohio Governor John Kasich, by a 34-point margin (55% to 21%). Texas Senator Ted Cruz is in third place with 18%. However, Cruz experienced some movement from Saturday to Sunday, bouncing up 14 points to 28% for that 24-hour span.

Only 12% of ISIS Members are Willing to be Suicide Bombers

Someone’s gotta do it! Only 12% of Islamic State recruits are willing to become suicide bombers, according to analysts who combed through a trove of thousands of leaked documents containing the personal details of some 22,000 fighters.

Obama Moves to Protect Saudis in 9-11 Bill

The White House on Monday signaled President Obama would veto legislation to allow Americans to sue the government of Saudi Arabia for any role officials played in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

-Brett Winterble

