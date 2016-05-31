Cruz Missed New York Values, Whole Foods Sues Pastor, & McCain is Reclusive

New York Undervalued Cruz

The New York values line — first delivered in January as a critique of Manhattan’s liberal culture — played well among evangelicals in Iowa but came back to bite Cruz when he had to face Empire State voters. Cruz drew loud protests as he campaigned in the Bronx and tried to reframe the comment as an attack on New York Democrats. But returns from Tuesday show no evidence he made inroads with voters.

Whole Foods Sues Pastor Who Lied About Slur on Cake

In a countersuit filed in state district court in Travis County, Whole Foods says Brown “intentionally, knowingly and falsely accused Whole Foods and its employees of writing the homophobic slur… on a custom made cake that he ordered from WFM’s Lamar Store in Austin…” The lawsuit seeks at least $100,000 in damages from Brown.

John McCain Will Not Attend GOP Convention

Recent polls show McCain and Kirkpatrick deadlocked, despite McCain’s nearly 30 years of service in the upper chamber and his close to 100-percent name identification. McCain acknowledged that it’s possible the party’s eventual presidential nominee could drag down GOP candidates down ballot such as himself

4-Year Old Kids Told to Choose Their Gender

Angry parents have blasted a council that wants kids as young as four to choose the gender “they most identify with” before starting school. It wrote to parents urging them to support their child’s choice of “gender identity” in a letter confirming primary school places this week.

Saudis Threaten US Over 9/11 Pages

Saudi Arabia is raising $10 billion from a consortium of global banks as the kingdom embarks on its first international debt issuance in 25 years to counter dwindling oil revenues and reserves. The landmark five-year loan, a signal of Riyadh’s newfound dependence on foreign capital, opens the way for Saudi to launch its first international bond issue.

