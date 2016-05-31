Illegal Dispensaries Under Fire in San Diego

Illegal Marijuana Dispensaries Under Fire in San Diego

City Attorney Jan Goldsmith said Wednesday his office is shifting tactics to combat “hardcore” operators of illegal marijuana dispensaries in San Diego. He said hundreds of such operations have been shut down through civil enforcement actions that enforce city zoning laws. A few, however, have repeatedly reopened at different locations. City staff said they’re aware of around 35 illegal dispensaries open in San Diego.

Camille Paglia Unloads on Hillary the Worshipful Queen

Hillary’s breathtaking lack of concrete achievements or even minimal initiatives over her long public career doesn’t faze her admirers a whit. They have a religious conviction of her essential goodness and blame her blank track record on diabolical sexist obstructionists. When at last week’s debate Hillary crassly blamed President Obama for the disastrous Libyan incursion that she had pushed him into, her acolytes hardly noticed. They don’t give a damn about international affairs—all that matters is transgender bathrooms and instant access to abortion.

Politicians Actually Keep Most of Their Promises

In recent years, the fact-checking website PolitiFact has been paying close attention to this question, and its numbers are largely in line with what scholars find. Examining more than 500 promises President Obama made during his two presidential campaigns, PolitiFact finds that he has fully kept or reached some compromise on 70 percent of them. Similarly, Republican leaders made, by PolitiFact’s count, 53 promises before taking over Congress in 20of 10; 68 percent of these have been partially or fully kept.

17 Years Later—Damaged Masculinity to Blame For Shooting at Columbine

In examining the masculinity idea in one of his books, Langman quotes psychoanalyst Erich Fromm on what makes someone sadistic: “He is sadistic because he feels impotent, unalive, and powerless. He tries to compensate for this lack by having power over others, by transforming the worm he feels himself to be into a god.”

