Prince Was an Inventor With a Creative Vision

Prince was a music icon. He had a tenacity and audacity to create music that spanned across many fan bases; he spoke and thought like true a creator and an inventor. His influences and lasting impact will stretch across many generations.

It’s because of freedom, and liberty, and the ability to create what you want, regardless of who you are, what you are, how you think. Whatever it is, that’s what the miracle of the American culture is at its roots. The good that is America.

Listen below as AM 760’s Brett Winterble sets the tone for what really matters following the death of a true visionary and iconic legend in Prince Rogers Nelson, dead at the age of 57.

