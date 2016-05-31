Chargers Reveal Stadium Plans & Trump Leads in California

Chargers Stadium Design Released

The Chargers released a conceptual plan Thursday for a 61,500-seat stadium with a retractable roof, an adjoining convention center featuring a rooftop “sky garden,” and a new 2-acre park. Project architect David Manica stressed that “we have not dropped a spaceship” into what he said is an admittedly tight downtown site,

Read More Here >

Trump Leads Big in California

The results, provided to Politico, show Trump leading statewide with 41% of the vote and Cruz trailing far behind with 23%. John Kasich is in third with 21%, and 15% of Republicans said they remain undecided.

Read More Here >

Climate Change is Making Us Sick

Allergy season is more intense, and arrives earlier than ever. The five-year drought has left thousands in the Central Valley without clean water that is essential for good health. Heat waves threaten the lives of patients with diabetes, heart and respiratory disease. Floods and other extreme weather forces patients to leave their homes, disrupting medical care.

Read More Here >

Too Fast? SunEdison Seeks Bankruptcy Protection

The filing caps a dramatic decline for a company that was worth nearly $10 billion last summer, when it nurtured plans to become a global clean-energy giant. SunEdison used a combination of financial engineering and cheap debt to buy up renewable-power projects around the world before the market turned sour last summer and investors soured on its business model.

Read More Here >

Epidemic of Tire Slashing in Carlsbad

Since March 30, 38 cars have had their tires slashed in Carlsbad’s Rancho Carrillo neighborhood, Carlsbad Police (CPD) said. It’s a trend that has many residents afraid to park their cars in the street, as most reported slashing incidents have happened while the cars were parked near apartments and homes at night.

Read More Here >

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter!