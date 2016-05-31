Cruz & Kasich Tag-Team Trump, San Diego is “Perfect” For Super Bowl

Goodell to San Diego: “How’d Ya Like a Super Bowl?”

As the NFL attempts to persuade San Diego to contribute $350 million to build a new stadium, the league is talking up the city as a future Super Bowl host. At a rally to support the tax increase, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called the new stadium “a home for the Chargers and a perfect place for a Super Bowl,” the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Besties or Coalition of the Insiders? Cruz and Kasich Tag-Team Trump

Senator Ted Cruz and Gov. John R. Kasich of Ohio have agreed to coordinate in future primary contests in a last-ditch effort to deny Donald J. Trump the Republican presidential nomination, with each candidate standing aside in certain states amid growing concerns that Mr. Trump cannot otherwise be stopped.

Tea Party Funder Koch Might Support Hillary for President?

Referring to the current Republican race, Koch said in his Sunday interview, “we haven’t put a penny in any of these campaigns, pro or con,” Koch said. “That’s not what we do. What we’re trying to do is build alliances to make the country better.”

20-Year Old Arrested for Threatening to Bomb Trump Rally

Police say Sean Taylor Morkys tweeted “Is someone going to bomb the Trump rally or am I going to have to?”

California Coastal Commission Controlled by Outside Lobbyist

Perhaps the most powerful person on the California Coastal Commission isn’t even a member of the commission — she’s a lobbyist. Susan McCabe is at the heart of almost every major fight before the body. “She is smart, and she is charming. She has been as close as she could be to a number of commissioners,” said Mel Nutter, a Long Beach attorney and former Coastal Commission chairman.

Time to Ban Laundry Packets?

Children continue to eat a dangerously large number of laundry detergent packets, new data show. Calls to poison control centers increased 17% from 2013 through 2014, according to an analysis of national poison data published Monday in the journal Pediatrics.

