Family of Mauled Baby Gave Up on 911; Judge Upholds Voter ID Rules In North Carolina

Family of Dog Maul Victim Gave Up on 911

The department doesn’t know exactly why the parent remained on hold, but all 12 available dispatchers were handling other 911 calls at the time, Wahl said. Between 7:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., when the family was calling for assistance, dispatch received 73 emergency calls.

Goldman Sachs Banker Behind Housing Meltdown Backs Hillary

His name is Donald Mullen, and he was once the global head of credit at Goldman Sachs. He was credited with devising the infamous “big short,” by which the firm bet bigger than big that the housing market would collapse even as it was urging customers to invest in it.

The Burst of Light at the Moment of Conception

Human life begins in bright flash of light as a sperm meets an egg, scientists have shown for the first time, after capturing the astonishing “fireworks” on film. An explosion of tiny sparks erupts from the egg at the exact moment of conception. Scientists had seen the phenomenon occur in other animals but it is the first time is has been also shown to happen in humans.

Federal Judge Upholds North Carolina Voter I.D. Rules

It also left intact North Carolina’s voter identification requirement, which legislators softened last year to permit residents to cast ballots, even if they lack the required documentation, if they submit affidavits. The ruling could have significant repercussions in North Carolina, a state that Barack Obama barely won in 2008, and that the Republican Mitt Romney barely won four years later.

-Brett Winterble

