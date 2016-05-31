Trump & Hillary Victorious, Ted Cruz Flubs “Hoosiers” Reference

Curbing Suicides on Coronado Bridge

The two-mile bridge over San Diego Bay, which has connected San Diego and Coronado since 1969, has been the site of more than 360 suicides since it opened. And the numbers have spiked over the last four years. The study would determine whether the state Department of Transportation could install nets similar to those San Francisco plans to add to the Golden Gate Bridge to prevent suicides there.

City Installs Jagged Rocks to Deter Homeless Camps

Jagged rocks installed by the city to deter homeless encampments below a freeway overpass have sparked a debate between people arguing for compassion and residents demanding safer, cleaner streets. City crews installed the riprap next to the walls of the overpass late last week at the request of Sherman Heights residents who had complained that homeless encampments on Imperial Avenue below Interstate 5 had made it difficult and sometimes dangerous for pedestrians.

Trump On His Way to Primary Record

With his five blowout wins Tuesday night, Donald Trump has passed Mitt Romney’s popular vote total from four years ago and is on a trajectory that could land him more Republican votes than any presidential candidate in modern history – by a lot.

Ted Cruz Successfully Ruined Reference to The Movie Hooisers

While stumping in Indiana tonight, Ted Cruz attempted to recreate a classic scene from Hoosiers in the very same gym in which part of the movie (thought not this particular scene) was filmed. In the process, Ted Cruz managed to both alienate humans everywhere and ruin a beloved, classic film. In other words, just another Tuesday night for Ted Cruz.

Carlsbad is Cracking Down on Puppy Mills

The Carlsbad City Council is once again considering banning the sale of animals raised in harsh conditions in “puppy mills” — animals which may have behavioral and health problems as a result. We acknowledge animal-rights activists can go overboard with some of their complaints and demands, but not on this matter.

-Brett Winterble

