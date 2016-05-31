City of San Diego Needs 911 Dispatchers

Dispatchers Needed

A dog that fatally bit a 3-day-old baby in Mira Mesa last week has created a firestorm of conversation.

The number of talking points include the safety of the baby, the dog and its surroundings, the competency/neglect of the parents, but most importantly, the lack of 9-1-1 dispatchers that led to a slow response time in hopes of saving the baby.

AM 760’s Brett Winterble opens up a civil discussion with his listeners on tips to help avoid problems like this in the future, not just for dogs and babies, but other life-threatening emergencies.

Listen to the conversation below ~

Part 1 - 911 http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/04/911-Part-1-.mp3

Part 2 - 911 http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/04/911-Part-2-.mp3

Part 3 - 911 http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/04/911-Part-3-.mp3

Part 4 - 911 http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/04/911-Part-4-.mp3