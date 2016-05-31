Trump Rally Rioters Wave Mexican Flags; Cruz Collapsing in Indiana

Pro-Illegal Alien Activists Waving Mexican Flags Riot at Trump Event in Orange County

One Trump supporter was pictured with a bloody face after clashing with the anti-Trump activists, many of whom appeared to be young Hispanic people.

Read More Here >

Illegal Aliens Surge Border Seeking Obama Amnesty

More than 80,000 people crossed the border illegally since October. It includes more unaccompanied children and family members from Central America and Mexico

Read More Here >

Laremy Tunsil Slides in Draft Down to #13 After Video of Gas Mask Bong

They took Laremy Tunsil with the 13th overall pick. The tackle was once considered a potential No. 1 overall pick, but he fell after a bizarre video was posted on his Twitter account minutes before the start of the draft showed a person smoking from a mask equipped with a bong.

Read More Here >

Cruz Collapsing in Indiana

Cruz allies and people close to the campaign describe a budding sense of gloom, with internal polls diving as Trump mounted even stronger than expected showings in his native northeast. In Indiana, which Cruz backers once believed they were favored to win after his strong defeat of Trump in Wisconsin, Cruz’s numbers have fallen precipitously.

Read More Here >

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter!