Fines On Local Water Bills and A Secret Hillary Uranium Deal?

San Diego Tacks Library Fines and Parking Tickets Onto Water Bills

San Diego public utility officials shut off customers’ water with no warning and have no specific policy outlining how to restart service or adjudicate complaints, local consumer advocates say. The city also piles on unnecessary fees and penalties — even adding years-old parking tickets and library fines to the balances due — before agreeing to restore water service, the Utility Consumers’ Action Network says.

Read More Here >

ESPN Re-airs 30 for 30 Documentary and Omits Game 6

So there I was on Sunday rewatching 30 for 30 on the 2004 Red Sox Win and I noticed ESPN amputated Curt Schilling’s Game 6 Bloody Sock Game! ESPN2 re-aired the 30 for 30 documentary, Four Days in October before Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game, and many fans noticed a puzzling omission.

Read More Here >

One Year Later: Silence on the Secret Hillary Uranium Deal

Bill and Hillary Clinton had helped a Canadian financier named Frank Giustra and a small Canadian company obtain a lucrative uranium mining concession from the dictator in Kazakhstan. The same Canadian company, renamed Uranium One, bought uranium concessions in the United States.

Read More Here >

U.S. Has No Choice But To Turn To Russia For Help On Syria



Scrambling to resuscitate a nearly dead truce in Syria, the Obama administration has again been forced to turn to Russia for help, with little hope for the desired U.S. outcome. At stake are thousands of lives and the fate of a feeble peace process essential to the fight against the Islamic State group, and Secretary of State John Kerry has appealed once more to his Russian counterpart for assistance in containing and reducing the violence, particularly around city of Aleppo.

Read More Here >

Cruz Delegates Are In Full Panic Mode

Down in the polls and with zero margin for error heading into Tuesday’s crucial Indiana primary, Ted Cruz could be forgiven for seeing a silver lining in his apparent strength with unbound Republican delegates. Until Donald Trump’s romp through the Northeast last Tuesday abruptly changed the subject, the political world was captivated — and Trump supporters were infuriated — by the Cruz campaign’s successful effort to elect large blocs of friendly delegates at a series of state-party conventions.

Read More Here >

Ted Cruz’s Delegate Support Begins to Fade

Now, as he faces a potentially candidacy-threatening contest on Tuesday in Indiana — where a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Marist poll, released Sunday morning, showed him trailing Mr. Trump by 15 percentage points — Mr. Cruz can take little solace from his vaunted delegate-wrangling operation even if he prevails there. It turns out that delegates — like ordinary voters — are susceptible to shifts in public opinion.

Read More Here >

The Guy Running ISIS in the West

A French national who allegedly conceived and planned last November’s horrific terror attacks in Paris has been promoted to a top position in the so-called Islamic State’s foreign intelligence branch, according to a former ISIS intelligence operative who has since defected.

Read More Here >

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter!