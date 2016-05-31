Decision Day in Indiana & National Debt Up $1 Trillion in Six Months

It’s Decision Day in Indiana

Don’t believe the polls, believe the results! Cruz vows to keep fighting to Cleveland – Kasich will probably end up campaigning into 2019 — I snark because I care! Tune in for live coverage as the poll results roll in.

Mayor Faulconer Pushes $127 Million for Climate Change Fight

In the latest effort to roll out San Diego’s nationally recognized blueprint for reducing greenhouse gases, Mayor Kevin Faulconer on Monday released the first detailed funding strategy for projects meant to help the city deal with climate change. The mayor repeatedly stressed his belief that San Diego should balance its fight against global warming with financial responsibility so that businesses and ratepayers aren’t economically crippled.

Another American Soldier Killed in Iraq

An American service member was shot and killed Tuesday by “direct fire” from Islamic State militants who stormed through defenses set up by Kurdish Peshmerga troops in northern Iraq, the U.S.-led coalition and Defense Secretary Ash Carter said. The unnamed service member was advising Peshmerga forces in the region but was less than 2 miles behind the front lines, Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook said in a statement. A defense official told Fox News the service member was killed by small arms fire, likely from an AK-47 rifle.

Border Keepers Travel 1600 Miles to Protect US Border with Mexico

The Border Keepers’ efforts are not authorized by the federal government, and they are entirely a volunteer organization. In fact, each man must bring his own supplies. They even pay $15 a day for the cost of hot food and water at camp. However, in Arizona, we saw them work with Border Patrol agents, occasionally running ops in conjunction with them.

Six Months Later: National Debt is Up $1 Trillion

In the six months that have passed since then-retiring House Speaker John Boehner and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cut a budget deal with President Barack Obama that suspended the legal limit on the federal debt until March 15, 2017, the federal debt has increased by more than $1 trillion.

100 Hate Crime Hoaxes in a Decade

Victimhood is profitable. On the internet, it can get you thousands of dollars in crowdfunding donations. In the media, it can win you national prominence and a cooing audience of credulous sycophants. On campus, it can get you attention and plaudits from fellow grievance-mongers.

