Peter Schweizer: The Media is Silent About Hillary’s Uranium Deals

The Russians now own 20% of the United States’ uranium assets. This is a result of the Russians trying to buy a Canadian company, which was trying to purchase a uranium mining concession in Kazakhstan.

The company, Uranium One, just so happened to provide the Clinton Foundation with more than $145 million, prior to the State Department’s approval of this deal.

Hillary Clinton was the Secretary of State at the time that deal was approved.

AM 760’s Brett Winterble interviews Peter Schweizer, author of Clinton Cash, on why the media has been so absent and silent on this topic for more than a year, and why it’s bad news bears for the United States’ involvement.

