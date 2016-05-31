Trump & Hillary Roll Onward; Bill Clinton Speaks at Balboa Park

Faulconer Vows 911 Changes

“The city’s pension and financial crisis left a big hole from which we are still emerging,” he said. “Regardless of how we got here, the longer 911 wait times that have been reported are unacceptable.” Faulconer announced his plan the same day The San Diego Union-Tribune had a front-page story highlighting a 16-minute wait for a 911 operator in 2015, and noting that the city has no public reporting or oversight of its emergency call center performance.

ISIS Kills Coronado-Based Navy SEAL

Coronado-based Navy SEAL Charles Humphrey Keating IV was killed Tuesday by Islamic State fighters, becoming the latest American casualty as U.S. military operations continue to expand in Iraq. His death was confirmed by some SEALs and their families in San Diego County, as well as the governor of Arizona, where many of Keating’s relatives live.

Islamist London Mayoral Candidate Calls Moderate Muslims “Uncle Toms”

Sadiq Kahn was accused of being unfit to become London’s next mayor after footage emerged of him describing moderate Muslims of being “Uncle Toms.” Labour is under fresh pressure over its handling of racism and anti-Semitism in the party amid revelations its London mayoral candidate used a racial slur, and criticism from the Chief Rabbi. Ephraim Mirvis said Labour had a “severe” problem with anti-Semitism that would get worse if the party’s inquiry into the issue was used as “sticking plaster” to placate voters.

Iranians Threaten to Close Strait of Hormuz to US

The deputy commander of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard said Iranian forces will close the strategic Strait of Hormuz to the United States and its allies if they “threaten” the Islamic Republic, Iranian state media reported on Wednesday.

Where Does The #NeverTrump Crowd Go Now?

Glenn Beck, who last week suggested he lost some $500,000 campaigning for Cruz, offered a somber but optimistic message to fellow Never-Trumpers in a blog post late Tuesday night, encouraging them to “weather the storm.” “Regardless of who ends up being president, we are responsible for holding them accountable to the people — to the Constitution,” he wrote. “We still owe each other our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor. Civilizations and societies go through waves of belief in Individual Liberty versus belief in Government.”

Attorney General Prosecuting Anti-Climate Change Forces

In a subpoena issued in March, the office of USVI attorney general Claude Walker demanded from Exxon Mobil copies of communications between the oil company and 90 different political and policy organizations “and any other organizations engaged in research or advocacy concerning Climate Change or policies.”

