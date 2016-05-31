California Raises Smoking Age to 21 & Freeway Skateboarding Crisis

California Raises Legal Age to Smoke to 21

California Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday approved raising the legal age to buy tobacco for smoking, dipping, chewing and vaping from 18 to 21. The new law, which will take effect June 9, makes California the second state to raise the legal smoking age to 21. It will not apply to military personnel.

Islamist Up For Mayoral Election in London

Labour candidate Sadiq Khan was set on Thursday to become the first Muslim to be elected mayor of London, loosening the ruling Conservatives’ hold on Britain’s financial center after a campaign marred by charges of anti-Semitism and extremism.

Secretary of Defense Disagrees with Obama That ISIS Fight is Winding Down

“We are putting people at risk every day,” Carter said, before addressing the White House’s recent announcement to send 250 more troops to Syria. While those troops will primarily be advising local forces on the ground, the defense secretary noted some combat cannot be avoided.

Freeway Skateboarding — The New Crisis in San Diego

Videos of skateboarders doing kick-flips amid freeway traffic have prompted safety talks and even police investigations in Los Angeles, but local skaters argue the viral stunts aren’t new or more dangerous than other tricks. The clips show skaters ditching cars in slow-moving traffic, hopping on their skateboards and doing a few basic tricks.

Carlsbad Pets Closing, Fires 14 Employees

The ban isn’t set to take effect for at least six months, but the operators of Carlsbad Pets saw no reason to wait. “Our pets will be moved to other locations … today,” said Jazmin Ramirez, regional manager for the store at the city’s longtime mall The Shoppes at Carlsbad, formerly called Westfield Carlsbad.

