Stone Brewing Goes Craft, Odds Aren’t in Chargers’ Favor

Stone Brewing Co. Announces $100 Million Beer Investment

Stone Brewing Co. CEO Greg Koch has announced the formation of True Craft, a $100 million company geared toward investing in smaller craft breweries to help them remain independent. A statement from Escondido-based Stone Brewing said True Craft will make minority investments in craft brewers while allowing those brewers to retain control of their business and culture. The new venture’s structure is still in formation, with further details to be announced at a later date.

Chargers Chances for Super Bowl Glory: 66-1

The Chargers’ odds to win the Super Bowl are 66/1, per Bovada Sportsbook. Those odds are longer than the 50/1 assigned in early March and 50/1 at this same time last year. Only the Buccaneers (75/1) and Browns, 49ers and Titans (100/1) are considered longer shots for 2016.

Harry Reid Vows to Go to War with Donald Trump

He was unapologetic for his attacks on Romney, and on Thursday he was just as relentless in going after Trump. He noted that the presumptive Republican nominee has not released his tax returns because he asserts he is being audited and therefore unable to do so — “It’s wrong, it’s a diversion,” Reid said — and then noted that his businesses and Trump University are involved in ongoing lawsuits.

Former Secret Service Agent Talks About LBJ Shopping in New Book, Five Presidents

He recalls Lyndon B. Johnson’s unpredictability and how one Christmas Eve, when Air Force One made a pit stop for fuel in the Azores, LBJ shopped for Christmas gifts at the store on the Air Force base, wearing a raincoat over his pajamas at 1:30 in the morning.

FBI Busts Man Who Tried to Poison Food at Grocery Store

Authorities believe the unidentified suspect targeted at least three grocery stores in the past two weeks: Whole Foods, Meijer and Plum Market. Law enforcement officials are also now trying to determine whether he victimized other stores with his toxic mixture of hand-cleaner, water and Tomcat mice poison.

