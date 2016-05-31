Seau’s Doctor Speaks, GOP Braces for Trump Effect & Now Troops in Yemen?

Ex Bolts’ Doctor Breaks Silence on Junior Seau

The California state medical board has accused former Chargers doctor David Chao of not properly documenting prescriptions of a sleep drug to Junior Seau, in months leading up to Seau’s death four years ago. Citing his desire to respect Seau’s family, Chao had declined comment on Seau since his death.He ended the silence this week, to respond to the report. “I properly prescribed Ambien in small doses and quantities and never with refills,” he told the Union-Tribune.

The Donald Trump Effect: GOP Braces for Tougher Senate Battle

As top national Republicans face a growing schism over whether to support or oppose Donald Trump as their party’s standard-bearer for 2016, there’s another group of people struggling to decide exactly how to handle his rise: the Republican Senate candidates who have to share a ticket with him.

California Primary Election: Voter Turnout May Still Be Huge



“Any political consultant who’s going around predicting lower voter turnout in this election is mistaken — and should be fired,” said Kim Alexander, president of the nonpartisan California Voter Foundation. “People are going to see the turnout in California as a test of all the major candidates’ popularity. They want to be counted, on the record.”

World Leaders Scale Back Rhetoric on Donald Trump



It is not only the Republican establishment confronting the once-unthinkable reality that Donald Trump is the presumptive GOP presidential nominee. World leaders who previously dismissed and ridiculed the former reality TV star also are adjusting to a new normal.

Pentagon Quietly Sends Troops to Yemen to Fight al-Qaeda

…Which US strengthened by backing destructive Saudi war… The Obama administration has quietly deployed troops to help fight in Yemen over the past two weeks, with little public attention. Yemen now joins a series of other Middle Eastern countries in which U.S. troops are on the ground without declaration of war and approval from Congress, combating extremist groups that have benefited from U.S. policies.

Be Nice to Hillary Clinton Online — Or Risk a Confrontation With Her Super PAC

When the Internet’s legions of Hillary hecklers steal away to chat rooms and Facebook pages to vent grievances about Clinton, express revulsion toward Clinton and launch attacks on Clinton, they now may find themselves in a surprising place – confronted by a multimillion dollar super PAC working with Clinton.

