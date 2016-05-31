Gov. Brown Issues Water Orders, Hillary and Trump Neck in Neck

Jerry Orders You to Save Water—or Else!

Brown issued an executive order Monday that places an indefinite moratorium on hosing off sidewalks and driveways, as well as washing cars with hoses that don’t have a shut-off valve. All fountains and decorative water features must use recirculated water, and watering lawns is restricted for 48 hours after a rainfall.

Jihad Comes to Munich

One person was killed and three others were injured Tuesday morning when a knife-wielding man shouted, “Allahu Akbar!” as he attacked people indiscriminately at a commuter rail station outside Munich, Germany.

Hillary and Trump Tighten Up in the Battleground States

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are locked in a tight race across the country’s most critical battleground states, according to new polling that challenges assumptions the presumptive Republican nominee would enter a general election battle against the former secretary of state as the underdog.

You Heard it Here First: State Department Can’t Find Clinton IT Director Emails

The State Department told the Republican National Committee that it could not find any emails to or from Hillary Clinton’s former IT specialist, who managed her private email server during her tenure as secretary of state before going on to work for the agency, according to a court filing made public Monday.

Russians Prep Test on “Satan 2” Missile

The missile is expected to be capable of delivering up to a dozen warheads, allowing to effectively destroy an area the “size of Texas or France,” the broadcaster continued. It is expected to have a range of 10,000 km, allowing Moscow to attack European cities including London as well as major cities on America’s west and east coasts.

The Obama Economic War on Men

Nearly one in six young men (between the ages of 18-34) in the U.S. were either jobless or incarcerated in 2014, according to a new government report. It details a striking amount of male alienation that has been on the rise since the 1980s.

