Lance Simmens: I’m Writing About Government, Not Science

Lance Simmens used to write entries for Huffington Post and one of his most recent entries was a movie review for Vaxxed. This is a movie that takes a strong stance against mandated vaccination for children.

The film was directed by Andrew Wakefield, former UK surgeon and medical researcher, known for claiming that there was a direct link between vaccination and autism in his 1998 research paper, which later was declared fraudulent. (IndieWire)

Huffington Post claimed that Simmens’ opinions about the scientific evidence were wrong, so he is on a mission to prove his innocence. He wasn’t writing about science, but in fact about government corruption instead.

AM 760’s Brett Winterble sat down with Simmens on why he was booted from Huffington Post, and why media outlets should stop trying to back-track instead of canceling a post altogether.

Lance Simmens Interview http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/05/Brett-Interview-511.mp3