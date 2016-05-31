Suspect Killed in Encanto; Zimmerman Selling Trayvon Martin Gun

Police Chase and Deadly Shooting in Encanto

Thongsoune Vilaysane, 30, of San Diego, died when four San Diego police officers opened fire on him in his car after he nearly hit two officers, homicide Lt. Manny Del Toro said.The shooting occurred on Pagel Place at Benson Avenue, just north of Skyline Drive, about 9:30 p.m.Officers were on Pagel Place to investigate a residence known for drug and weapons activity, Del Toro said. They saw a silver Acura being driven away from the home, so they followed it.

Zimmerman Selling Off Gun He Shot Trayvon Martin With

In an interview with Orlando, Florida, TV station WOFL, Zimmerman said he had just gotten the pistol back from the U.S. Justice Department, which took it after he was acquitted in Martin’s 2012 shooting death. “And I thought it’s time to move past the firearm,” Zimmerman told the station. “And if I sell it and it sells, I move past it. Otherwise, it’s going in a safe for my grandkids and never to be used or seen again.”

Not Partying—Just Living Like It’s 1999—Middle Class in a Die Off

“Nationwide, the median income of U.S. households in 2014 stood at 8 percent less than in 1999, a reminder that the economy has yet to fully recover from the effects of the Great Recession of 2007-09. The decline was pervasive, with median incomes falling in 190 of 229 metropolitan areas examined,” it added. In 1999, the average middle class income was $77,898. In 2014 it was $72,919, a difference of $4,979.

Job Losses Highest in a Year

Jobless claims jumped to 294,000 in the first week of May, the Department of Labor reported Thursday, up 20,000 from a week earlier. Economists had expected first-time unemployment insurance claims to drop to 267,000, adjusted for seasonal variations.

The Franchise Business is Under Attack by the Federal Government

For the over 9 million employees in the U.S. franchising industry, a storm is brewing. A new federal ruling enacted by the National Labor Relations Board rewrites joint employment law, which could upend the traditional way local franchisees independently hire, set wages, manage their staff and run day-to-day operations on Main Street.

-Brett Winterble

