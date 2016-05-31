The Ferguson Effect, Obama’s Orders, & Congress’ Ugly Truth

Murder Rates Skyrocket in Cities

After receiving an advance look at the data, the F.B.I. director, James B. Comey Jr., expressed alarm Wednesday about the spike in murders in some major cities. Reigniting the debate over a “Ferguson Effect,” he told reporters that he believed the trend could be linked to a “viral video effect” because officers were being less aggressive for fear of ending up on videos.

Congressman X Manifesto Demolishes the Casino Congress

“Like most of my colleagues, I promise my constituents a lot of stuff I can never deliver,” he admits. “But what the hell? It makes them happy hearing it . . . My main job is to keep my job.”

President Orders Public Schools to Comply with Transgender Bathroom Vision—Or Else

The Obama administration has sent a letter to every public school district in the country telling them to allow transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that match their chosen gender identity, as opposed to their birth certificate.

Disaster Strikes Phoenix Airport – TSA Unable to Check Bags

The technical problems caused more than 3,000 checked bags to miss their flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Thursday. At least one airline chose to send bags to other airports for screening. Transportation Security Administration spokesman Nico Melendez says it’s “not clear at this time what the problem was” with the screening system and that testing is continuing Friday.

And Another TSA Disaster in Chicago

One passenger posted a Youtube video that showed the line stretching through the airport, through a set of doors, around the corner, and all the way down a hallway to the CTA Orange Line stop. Some passengers said it took an hour to get through the security checkpoint.

