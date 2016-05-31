Napolitano: $25M Set Aside for Illegal Immigrants’ Education

In a stunning move Tuesday, the president of the University of California system – Janet Napolitano – announced that they will allocate $25 million in taxpayer dollars. This money will be used for financial aid purposes for illegal immigrants looking to attend a college within the UC system.

“We are committed to continuing a path forward for undocumented students at the University of California,” Mrs. Napolitano said in the release. “This funding will further strengthen the university’s undocumented student initiative, and help ensure that these students receive the support and resources they need to succeed.” (Washington Times)

Isn’t this a misappropriation of funds? How can the taxpayers vote against this? Is there really anything that can be done when it’s all said and done? Sure! You must band together and vote these diplomats out of office. The sheer idiocy that encompasses those who are running the publicly-funded colleges need to have some sense knocked into them.

AM 760’s Brett Winterble expressed his extreme displeasure about the most recent announcement. What’s more intriguing and interesting is to note those callers and listeners who spoke up about why they are upset, as well as those who are going about a different route to avoid the crooked UC system.

