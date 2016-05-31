Al Qaeda on Income Inequality & Should Judges Use Social Media?

In San Diego, a Debate Over Judges and Social Media

Even online fads that might seem innocuous to the rest of us could pose a problem for a judge. Remember the Ice Bucket Challenge from a couple of summers ago, when people posted videos of themselves dumping ice water over their heads to raise awareness and money for ALS research? Halgren said judges posting ice-bucket videos could be considered in violation of judicial canons, which say they aren’t supposed to participate in fund-raising except for family members or judicial campaigns.

Read More Here >

Al Qaeda Takes Income Inequality Arguments to the Next Level!

The latest issue of Al Qaeda’s online magazine Inspire released Saturday calls on would-be jihadis to undermine the American economy by targeting business leaders and entrepreneurs, according to analysts who monitor web chatter from the jihadist organization.

Read More Here >

Glenn Beck, Anti-Trump “Conservatives” to Meet with Facebook’s Zuckerberg

About That Pro-Amnesty—Pro China Aggression…forget about it. Can you imagine if Anti-Cruz Republicans sat down to meet with Soros or Arianna Huffington?

Read More Here >

Total Victory Requires Total War!

Little Is Off Limits as Donald Trump Plans Attacks on Hillary Clinton. Donald J. Trump plans to throw Bill Clinton’s infidelities in Hillary Clinton’s face on live television during the presidential debates this fall, questioning whether she enabled his behavior and sought to discredit the women involved.



Read More Here >

Christina Aguilera Jokes About Hillary Clinton Being Caught Looking at Her Cleavage

Now that’s awkward — She has supported her on her quest to become America’s first female leader by hosting a fundraiser at her home. And Christina Aguilera has joked about how close she has become with former First Lady Hillary Clinton. The Beautiful hitmaker appeared on America’s Ellen show and discussed the picture from 2012 when Bill Clinton’s wife was caught looking at her sizeable chest.

Read More Here >



You Don’t Want To Be The Story, But You Want To Cover the Story?

Republican women have “warmed a little” toDonald Trump, but he will need to do better with them in the general election than Mitt Romney did four years ago, journalist Megyn Kelly said today on “Good Morning America.”

Read More Here >

Will Hillary Condemn the Violence Among Her Supporters?

Actor Wendell Pierce was arrested over the weekend at an Atlanta hotel after reportedly attacking a woman who professed her support for Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders. Atlanta Police Department spokesman Donald Hannah said in a statement that Pierce, 52, was arrested early Saturday morning at the Loews Atlanta Hotel.

Read More Here >

What’s Next? Lawsuit Asks For Ban On Balloon Release Tradition

An activist in Omaha is asking a federal court to ban balloon release tradition at University of Nebraska football games, the latest skirmish in a nationwide battle over whether the soaring spectacles exact a heavy toll on the environment.

Read More Here >

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter!