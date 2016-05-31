Boycotts on San Diego Hotels; Iran’s Covered Up Abuse of U.S. Sailors

Boycott Call Against Hotel Groups Opposing Chargers’ Stadium

Two pro-stadium Chargers groups announced a boycott Monday against three local hotel companies that they claim are “impeding” efforts to build a stadium-convention center complex downtown. The groups, Save Our Bolts and the San Diego Stadium Coalition, are targeting Bartell Hotels, Evans Hotels and the Town & Country Hotel.

Congressman Says Iranian Abuse of Our Sailors Shocking

The classified details behind Iran’s treatment of several U.S. sailors who were captured by the Islamic Republic during a tense standoff earlier this year are likely to shock the nation, according to one member of the House Armed Services Committee, who disclosed to the Washington Free Beacon that these details are currently being withheld by the Obama administration.

Rift Emerges Between Environmentalists and Laborers

As manufacturing has declined, power has flowed away from the unions representing factory and construction workers and toward public- and service-sector workers. The unions that formed the alliance with wealthy environmentalist, Tom Steyer, included the two largest teachers’ unions and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

DNC Worried About Possible Violence in Philly This Summer

The Nevada State Democratic Party warned the Democratic National Committee Monday that supporters of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders have displayed a “penchant for … actual violence” and could disrupt this summer’s Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

FBI 80,000 Saudi-Related 9/11 Files Under Wraps

In Florida, a federal judge is weighing whether to declassify portions of some 80,000 classified pages that could reveal far more about the hijackers’ Saudis connections and their activities in the weeks preceding the worst attack on U.S. soil.

-Brett Winterble

