Overnight RV Parking, “Healing Spaces,” & Hillary Limps Onwards

San Diego Cracks Down on Overnight RV Parking

Some community leaders have also expressed concerns that the ordinance has increased homelessness by forcing some people who had been sleeping in RVs onto the streets. The law, which would have expired in August without the council’s vote to eliminate the sunset clause, primarily targets tourists with large campers who sleep inside their vehicles to avoid paying for hotels or other accommodations, particularly during summer months.

College Students Need “Healing Space” from Conservative Speech They Didn’t Hear

Students at California State University–Los Angeles have set up a “healing” space to deal with pain they were caused by having Ben Shapiro speak on campus — even though that speech was three months ago and most of them didn’t even go.

Faulconer Budget Includes Funds for 911 Dispatchers and Police Officer Retention

Mayor Kevin Faulconer wants to spend $9.5 million in new city revenue on boosting police officer retention, upgrading Balboa Park, hiring more firefighters and 9-1-1 dispatchers, and enhancing neighborhood services. Those expenditures, unveiled Tuesday in southeastern San Diego, are among Faulconer’s May revisions to the $3.3 billion spending plan he proposed last month for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Wounded Hillary Limps to a Kentucky Win

With 99 percent of precincts reporting, Clinton was leading by 46.8 percent to Sanders’s 46.3 percent. Clinton spent the last two weeks crisscrossing the state in a bid to shore up an expected win and dent the prevailing sense that she is a weak frontrunner who is only getting weaker.

While “Conservatives” Suck Up to Facebook—Immigration Hawks Face Facebook Wrath

“Facebook is intentionally suppressing our traffic and hiding our stories in people’s newsfeeds,” said Patty McMurray, co-founder of the group 100% Fed Up. “[The censorship] has everything to do with immigration,” McMurray said. “When we started covering immigration and began promoting reports from the Refugee Resettlement Watch, all of a sudden our [Facebook] engagement dropped even though our followers were growing by the day.

-Brett Winterble

