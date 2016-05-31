The Federal Government Wants to Help You Make A Grocery List

Should the federal government teach us how to make a grocery list?

Just when you thought the federal government was going to reduce its interference in our lives, it just gets more shady than ever.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday tweeted out a link to a webpage that encourages people to think about the food they need for the week, make a list and then shop for that food at a store. (Washington Examiner)

Join AM 760’s Brett Winterble as he unwinds and delivers a fastball right down the middle of the plate. This focuses on the government’s involvement and the theory as to why many American citizens lack the ability to complete such an easy task.

Grocery List - Part 1 http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/05/groceries-1-.mp3

Grocery List - Part 2 http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/05/groceries-2-.mp3