Carlsbad Man Planks for Seven Hours; Terrorism on EgyptAir?

Terror in the Air – Egyptair Flight Disappears

An EgyptAir flight from Paris to Cairo is more likely to have been brought down by a “terror attack” than a technical fault, Egyptian Civil Aviation Minister Sherif Fathy has said.

Iran Wants Reparations From Obama for Spiritual Damage

Iran is demanding the U.S. pay for 63 years of “spiritual and material damage.” The Iranian parliament cited examples of U.S. “hostile action” towards Tehran such as alleged U.S. support for a 1953 military coup in Iran.

Iran Nuke Deal is Unraveling

U.S. laws, which weren’t included in the nuclear deal, are still highly restrictive. The foreign business hasn’t materialized because big European and Asian commercial banks are afraid they might inadvertently violate those non-nuclear U.S. sanctions and end up facing hefty penalties. Tehran is angry and says Washington is preventing the country from rejoining the world economy.

Dept. of Justice is Forcing New Orleans to Become a Sanctuary City

We are concerned by reports that the Department of Justice (DOJ) sought and obtained a consent decree in federal court requiring the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) to adopt policies that prohibit police officers from considering an individual’s immigration status when performing their law enforcement duties.

Carlsbad Man Planks for Seven Hours in Chinese Competition

George Hood, a 58-year-old former Marine and DEA agent from Carlsbad, who earned the silver medal at the World Cup Plank Challenge in Beijing. Hood planked for 7 hours, 40 minutes and 4 seconds, which was more than two hours longer than the personal record he set last month while training.

Yes, It’s True: Busy People Have Better Brains

Busy people may have better-functioning brains in old age than those who are less busy, scientists have suggested. A healthily busy lifestyle is associated with improved cognitive function, the Dallas Lifespan Brain Study found, particularly when it comes to working memory, reasoning and vocabulary.

-Brett Winterble

