California’s Legislature is Creating Gun Reform Nonsense

“The most ambitious effort at gun control in decades in California.”

The California State Senate just approved eleven new laws in hopes of controlling the Constitutional right for us to keep and bear arms. That’s the key word to take away from the legislators’ motive: control.

The People’s Republic of California is very confused with Governor Jerry Brown and his minions’ definition of the word “reform.”

AM 760’s Brett Winterble posed the simple question to you, the listener: what do you plan to do to fight the state legislature? Are you going to grab as many guns as you can (within the legal limits already)? What are you willing to do to protect yourself?

Listen below, and read the full article on these new laws right here.

Gun Control - part 1 http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/05/gun-control-1-.mp3

Gun Control - part 2 http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/05/gun-control-2-.mp3

Gun Control - part 3 http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/05/gun-control-3-.mp3