Change at San Diego 9-11, TSA is a Waste, & Hackers Sell Linked-In Passwords

Head of San Diego 9-11 Resigns

The program manager for San Diego’s 9-11 dispatch center has resigned, amid controversy over unanswered 911 calls and long hold times. Several dispatchers and community members say they believe the new leadership is a step in a positive direction. Gurrola did not return a request for comment.

Read More Here >



TSA Wastes Money – Because Spending Money on Security Would be Too Obvious

As travelers suffer through long airport security lines, the Transportation Security Administration is spending millions on advertising, public relations, new uniforms, and office furniture.

Read More Here >

EgyptAir Wreckage Spotted

Airplane seats, a body part, and luggage items have been spotted by crews searching for the wreckage of EgyptAir flight 804, authorities said. The plane bound from Paris to Cairo, carrying 66 passengers and crew members, crashed in the Mediterranean Sea after disappearing from the radar early Thursday.

Read More Here >

Whoops, That’s Not Supposed to Happen!

A member of the Black Lives Matter movement who was active in the protests in Ferguson, Missouri was arrested and charged last month with human trafficking and prostitution, Fox 2 reported Thursday.

Read More Here >

Heads Up Linked-In Users

LinkedIn says that it is moving quickly to deal with the release of data from a 2012 security breach, which could include 117 million passwords.

Read More Here >

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter!