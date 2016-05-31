SDGMC Confusion at Petco, Trump in San Diego, & Sherman Says “No” to Convadium

National Anthem Confusion at Petco Park, San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus Left Hanging

The chorus said on its Facebook page that 100 of its members gathered to perform the song before the game Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers when the Padres instead played the recorded voice of a woman singing the anthem. Their statement said no attempt was made to stop the recording and that the group received “homophobic taunts” while being escorted off the field.

Heads Up, Donald Trump! The Protesters Are Coming

At least three networks or groups are organizing protests outside the Trump rally. One of the three has also stated its intention of organizing something inside his event. One of the groups is mobilizing protesters from the LA area as well. And, of course, each network has their own Facebook page.

San Diego Avocados Are Drying Up

In the 80s, that game day bowl of guacamole likely included some avocados grown in San Diego. That’s because the region produced about half the state’s avocados back then. Now, according to the latest estimates from the California Avocado Commission, Ventura County is on track to produce about as many avocados as San Diego this year.

Scott Sherman: No On The Convadium

“Due to the findings I’ve made, I cannot support the Chargers’ Citizen’s Initiative at this time. The Chargers need to provide data that shows how another comparable convadium facility works and provides value on the convention center side of the project. The mayor asked for this specific data and the Chargers chose not to provide it.”

Trump and Hillary Are Neck in Neck, According to Polls

Two polls released Sunday show Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton tied with presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump in a likely general election race, after having a double-digit lead just months ago.

