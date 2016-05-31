Gas Plant in Carlsbad, The “Spice” Ban, and Why Did Obama Raid Zika Funding?

Environmentalists Move to Block National Gas Plant in Carlsbad

The biggest showdown of late centers on an envisioned gas-fired project in seaside Carlsbad, which advocates of renewable energy are trying to block. If a state appellate court agrees to hear their case — its decision could be announced any day now — the granting of judicial review could encourage similar challenges against at least four other projects in Southern California.

Read More Here >

San Diego Passes “Spice” Ban

The San Diego Police Department recommended the ban — which does not apply to medical marijuana — because of holes in state and federal regulations that are exploited by makers and sellers of so-called designer drugs. Only a handful of the 100 or so chemical formulas used to make the drug are prohibited.

Read More Here >

Obama Raids $500 Million in Zika Funding to Fund Climate Change Fight

They can use those funds to combat infectious diseases, if the administration believed there is an infectious disease emergency. In the middle of the Zika epidemic, the administration did use their authority to pull money from foreign aid and spend it, but they didn’t use it for Zika. In March, President Obama gave the United Nations $500 million out of an account under bilateral economic assistance to fund the U.N.’s Green Climate Fund.

Read More Here >

It’s The 90’s Again—McAuliffe Took ChiComm Money

Among the McAuliffe donations that drew the interest of the investigators was $120,000 from a Chinese businessman, Wang Wenliang, through his U.S. Congress, the country’s ceremonial legislature.

Read More Here >

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter!