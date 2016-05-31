Responsibility Falls on Tony Gwynn for Chewing Tobacco

Tony Gwynn was a legend in the San Diego Padres organization, and the community of America’s Finest City.

He died in 2014 as a result from salivary gland cancer due to chewing and dipping smokeless tobacco over his years in baseball. Now, the family of the late Mr. Padre is suing the big tobacco company, Altria (formerly Philip Morris).

Damages have not been specified, but the family is claiming negligence, fraud and product liability.

AM 760’s Brett Winterble welcomed listeners of his show to voice their opinion on the lawsuit as a whole, as well as the motive as to why the family is suing in the first place. There was a wide array of perspectives, both for and against the suit.

Listen below!

Tony Gwynn - part 1 http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/05/Tony-Gwynn-1-.mp3

Tony Gwynn - part 2 http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/05/Tony-Gwynn-2.mp3

Tony Gwynn - part 3 http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/05/Tony-Gwynn-3-.mp3

Tony Gwynn - part 4 http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audioimport/2016/05/Tony-Gwynn-4-.mp3