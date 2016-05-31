SD in the BEE! Hillary Flounders and Bernie Donald Debate is on!

SD 7th Grader Advances to Final of National Spelling Bee



Ella Peters, a seventh grader from Notre Dame Academy in Carmel Valley, and Ali Hussain, a seventh grader at Kennedy Middle School in El Centro, both competed in Wednesday morning’s preliminary round, but only Peters advanced to Thursday’s final.

While Hillary Flounders—Sanders Agrees to Debate Trump in CAZ



In the latest twist to this unpredictable 2016 presidential race, presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders independently agreed Wednesday night to debate each other.

Peter Thiel Funded Hulk Hogan’s Gawker Lawsuit and Gawker is MAAAAD

In a statement, Nick Denton, the founder of Gawker Media, who was also personally named in the Hogan suit, said: “Just because Peter Thiel is a Silicon Valley billionaire, his opinion does not trump our millions of readers who know us for routinely driving big news stories including Hillary Clinton’s secret email account, Bill Cosby’s history with women, the mayor of Toronto as a crack smoker, Tom Cruise’s role within Scientology, the N.F.L. cover-up of domestic abuse by players and just this month the hidden power of Facebook to determine the news you see.”

Obama : World Leaders Rattled By Trump



President Obama said world leaders are “rattled” by Donald Trump as the likely Republican nominee for the U.S. presidency.

“They are paying very close attention to this election,” the president told reporters Wednesday in Japan of his discussions with world leaders.

“They are surprised by the Republican nominee. They are not sure how seriously to take some of his pronouncements but they’re rattled by him, and for good reason.”

McAuliffe Invited ChiComm Donor he didn’t know to Hillary’s Mansion?

-Brett Winterble

